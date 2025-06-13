Wanted Portsmouth man arrested after woman allegedly attacked at hotel

A wanted Portsmouth man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly attacked at a hotel.

Police now have the 22-year-old in custody after an incident at The Emsworth Hotel on 10 June where a woman in her 20s was threatened and assaulted.

He has now been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking, engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, false imprisonment, intentional strangulation and criminal damage.

Other alleged offences include threatening to share a photograph or film of someone in an intimate state, sending indecent or offensive communications, using violence to secure entry, and harassment.