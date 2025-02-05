WATCH: Air ambulance attends suspected lunchtime street stabbing in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 15:12 BST
A video can be seen of an air ambulance coming in to land following a suspected street stabbing in Portsmouth this lunchtime.

Most Popular
Police attend suspected stabbing in London Roadplaceholder image
Police attend suspected stabbing in London Road | Stu Vaizey

Several police vehicles are on scene in London Road, by Papa Johns Pizza and the Blue Anchor, after reports of two people being stabbed in the street.

Two ambulances are also currently at the location with a crime scene set up by police. Officers are standing guard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A social media video is circling showing the suspected incident in the busy street this lunchtime.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed a doctor and a specialist paramedic were deployed by helicopter to the incident. “Following treatment on scene a patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance, with the air ambulance crew travelling with the patient to continue their care,” a spokesperson said.

Police have been contacted for more details.

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice