WATCH: Emergency crews at serious Portsmouth block incident

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 08:18 BST
Police and medics rushed to a serious incident in Buckland last night - with a video capturing the scene.

Police in Washington Streetplaceholder image
Police in Washington Street | Stuart Vaizey

A large cordon was set up in a car park at the front of the block in Washington Street around 5pm on Tuesday (July 22) as emergency crews - including an air ambulance - attended to the incident, as reported.

Video footage showed an air ambulance landing in Buckland Park nearby and medical staff and police heading into an address. One ambulance was pictured in the car park.

Police were seen speaking to nearby members of the public as locals watched on.

Police have been approached for further details.

