WATCH: Emergency crews at serious Portsmouth block incident

Police and medics rushed to a serious incident in Buckland last night - with a video capturing the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Washington Street | Stuart Vaizey

A large cordon was set up in a car park at the front of the block in Washington Street around 5pm on Tuesday (July 22) as emergency crews - including an air ambulance - attended to the incident, as reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video footage showed an air ambulance landing in Buckland Park nearby and medical staff and police heading into an address. One ambulance was pictured in the car park.

Police were seen speaking to nearby members of the public as locals watched on.

Police have been approached for further details.