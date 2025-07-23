Police give details of serious Portsmouth incident involving woman

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 08:43 BST
Details have now been released of a serious medical emergency involving a woman in Buckland yesterday evening.

Washington Street placeholder image
Washington Street | Stuart Vaizey

Emergency crews - including an air ambulance - rushed to Washington Street around 5pm on Tuesday (July 22) as a large cordon was set up in a car park at the front of the block.

Police have now confirmed a woman fell from a balcony just before 5pm before she was treated at the scene and rushed to hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.51pm by the ambulance service, who were treating a woman in her 40s who had fallen from a height. The woman was conveyed to hospital for treatment.”

The spokesperson said the matter was no longer being treated as a police incident. No one was arrested.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed a crew was dispatched at 4.45pm to the incident. “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before transferring them to hospital via road ambulance,” a spokesperson said.

