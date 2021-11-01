Video doorbell footage showed how two people got into Andrew Wharton’s car, which was parked opposite his house in Nettlecombe Road, at around 3.40am on October 29.

The pair removed a range of ‘non-valuable’ things including his wife’s glasses and his daughter’s CDs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A still taken from Andrew Wharton's video doorbell on October 29, 2021

The self-employed 44-year-old said: ‘I didn’t realised it had happened until we went out to use the car. The really annoying thing is they took things that are of no value to anyone else. They took two pairs of my wife’s prescription glasses, some of my daughter’s CDs – they even took a packet of tic tacs. None of this is stuff they could sell, it’s probably all ended up in a bin somewhere. Somehow they missed by dashcam and didn’t take that.

‘We checked the doorbell footage and could see them going along the row of cars trying to open them. We’re not sure if we forgot to lock the car – we’ve all had Covid recently and Thursday was the first time we’d used the car in a while so it could be we forgot. There was no sign of a break in.’

He added: ‘I did tell the police but they are so busy with other things. If anyone recognises the people in the video they could tell the police and I just want people to be aware of things like this happening.

‘It’s not the first time in our road – it happened to our neighbour about three months ago and his dashcam was taken.

‘Its more that it’s caused a lot of anxiety. My wife was quite shaken by it and my seven-year-old daughter was upset about her CDs – they even took her Disney CD.’

SEE ALSO: 13 people taken to hospital after train crash

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Police are investigating after a number of items were stolen from a vehicle which was parked on Nettlecombe Avenue, Southsea.

‘Amongst the items stolen were phone chargers, CDs, prescription glasses and money.

‘The incident happened at around 3.40am on October 29.’

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting 44210434330.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron