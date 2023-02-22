Leigh Park murder trial: Hampshire police 'pleased' that killer Shaye Groves was sentenced to life in prison
Police officers investigating the murder of Frankie Fitzgerald are ‘pleased’ that the killer has been put behind bars for a ‘significant’ number of years.
At Winchester Crown Court today, 27-year-old Shaye Groves was jailed for life – with a minimum term of 23 years – for the murder of her on-off boyfriend at her home in Botley Drive, Leigh Park, last July.
The woman, who stabbed her partner 22 times in the neck and chest, had framed photos of serial killers including Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Moors Murderer Myra Hindley and Rose West in her home.
Speaking outside court, Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny gave a statement on behalf of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, and praised Fitzgerald’s family for their bravery throughout the ordeal.
DCI Kenny said: ‘Shaye Groves was responsible for the shocking and sustained attack which tragically resulted in Frankie’s death.
‘We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and the sentence will ensure that Groves spends a significant period of time in prison for what she has done. Nothing can fill the void that has been left in the lives of those who knew Frankie, and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and loved ones.
‘I would like to praise their courage and hope that this sentence in some way delivers the justice they deserve. We will do everything we can to investigate and prosecute those responsible for these horrific crimes.
‘The details disclosed in court were distressing for all to hear, and I am immensely proud of the tireless work of the local investigations teams, detectives, specialist teams and our colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service.
‘Domestic abuse – in all its forms – will not be tolerated, and remains a priority for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. I would urge anyone who may be a victim of these crimes to come forward and tell the police. You will be listened to, believed and supported.’
Groves, who denied the offence after pleading self-defence, was smiling after she was found guilty by jurors at Winchester Crown Court last week following four days of deliberations