The woman, who stabbed her partner 22 times in the neck and chest, had framed photos of serial killers including Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Moors Murderer Myra Hindley and Rose West in her home.

The murder investigation scene in Botley Drive, Leigh Park on July 17, 2022. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Speaking outside court, Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny gave a statement on behalf of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, and praised Fitzgerald’s family for their bravery throughout the ordeal.

DCI Kenny said: ‘Shaye Groves was responsible for the shocking and sustained attack which tragically resulted in Frankie’s death.

‘We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and the sentence will ensure that Groves spends a significant period of time in prison for what she has done. Nothing can fill the void that has been left in the lives of those who knew Frankie, and our thoughts remain with his family, friends and loved ones.

‘I would like to praise their courage and hope that this sentence in some way delivers the justice they deserve. We will do everything we can to investigate and prosecute those responsible for these horrific crimes.

Shaye Groves was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 23 years. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

‘The details disclosed in court were distressing for all to hear, and I am immensely proud of the tireless work of the local investigations teams, detectives, specialist teams and our colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service.

‘Domestic abuse – in all its forms – will not be tolerated, and remains a priority for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. I would urge anyone who may be a victim of these crimes to come forward and tell the police. You will be listened to, believed and supported.’