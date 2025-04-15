Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police have been targeting ‘those who bring misery to the community’ by conducting four raids and arresting one person for the supply of drugs.

A 20-year-old, from Gosport,has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of cannabis. The police have confirmed that he remains in custody at this time.

The arrest comes after the police officers from the Priority Crime Team, Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Marine Unit conducted raids in Vernon Road and Whiteacres Close, Gosport, along with two boats moored at Clarence Marina.

The raids are part of the ‘relentless’ efforts to tackle drug supply and drug related crime in the area and the police took to Facebook with a video of a raid being undertaken.

The police have arrested a 20-year-old on suspicion of drug supply following four raids in the Gosport area. | Gosport Police

The Gosport Police Facebook post said: “We don’t want drug dealing in Gosport, and neither do you. Warrants like these are just one part of our continued effort to relentlessly pursue criminals and target those who bring misery to our community – they are simply not welcome here.

“Please keep reporting information about drug supply in your neighbourhood, and we’ll keep knocking on doors, making arrests and taking drugs off the streets.”