Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The police have charged a man after he assaulted a person with a spanner during a robbery.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 21-year-old man has been charged and remanded into police custody following a robbery at a Best One store in Southampton.

The car eventually crashed in Camelon. Pic: National World

At approximately 11pm on Friday (April 11) a man entered the store on Lodge Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim sustained injuries to his head and he was taken to hospital for treatment but has since returned home.

John Leonard of Mapleridge Lane in Bristol was arrested a short time later by officers in London Road and he has now been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (Monday, April 14).