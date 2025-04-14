Man charged after assaulting person with spanner during Best One Stop robbery in Southampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 21-year-old man has been charged and remanded into police custody following a robbery at a Best One store in Southampton.
At approximately 11pm on Friday (April 11) a man entered the store on Lodge Road.
He assaulted a member of staff with a spanner, as well as strangling him, before leaving with more than £100 in cash.
The victim sustained injuries to his head and he was taken to hospital for treatment but has since returned home.
John Leonard of Mapleridge Lane in Bristol was arrested a short time later by officers in London Road and he has now been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (Monday, April 14).