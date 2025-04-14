Man charged after assaulting person with spanner during Best One Stop robbery in Southampton

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 14:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The police have charged a man after he assaulted a person with a spanner during a robbery.

A 21-year-old man has been charged and remanded into police custody following a robbery at a Best One store in Southampton.

The car eventually crashed in Camelon. Pic: National WorldThe car eventually crashed in Camelon. Pic: National World
The car eventually crashed in Camelon. Pic: National World

At approximately 11pm on Friday (April 11) a man entered the store on Lodge Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He assaulted a member of staff with a spanner, as well as strangling him, before leaving with more than £100 in cash.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and he was taken to hospital for treatment but has since returned home.

John Leonard of Mapleridge Lane in Bristol was arrested a short time later by officers in London Road and he has now been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (Monday, April 14).

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice