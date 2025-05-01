Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video shows a man who attacked a shop worker before punching a police officer being restrained on the ground in the city centre.

Man arrested after incident in Commercial Road | Supplied

A police officer deployed pepper spray on the man before bundling him to the ground during the incident at JD Sport in Commercial Road just after 9am this morning.

The force said an officer, who was called to attend the sports shop, was punched by the man when trying to arrest him. A crowd gathered to watch the drama unfold as the male struggles on the floor.

A police spokesperson said: “Just after 9am this morning, 1 May, an officer on Commercial Road was flagged into the JD Sports store after a man assaulted a member of staff when he was asked to leave. The man has then assaulted the police officer by punching him.

“A 34-year-old man from Portsmouth was subsequently arrested on suspicion of common assault and assaulting an emergency worker. He remains in custody at this time.”