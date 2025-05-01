Police appeal for information after serious attack in Fareham street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have appealed to the public for information after a man was seriously attacked in Fareham early this morning.

Nashe Way, Fareham | Google

Officers were called at 4.52am this morning (Thursday 1 May) after a man sustained injuries to his shoulder and back in the assault, which the force has now said took place in Nashe Way, near to Arras House and Gaza House.

A police spokesperson said the victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment with his injuries “not life-threatening”. It is not clear whether a weapon was used in the attack at this stage.

“Officers are making a number of enquiries in Nashe Way, Nashe Close, Highlands Road and Gudge Heath Lane to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident,” a police spokesperson said.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything connected to this incident this morning, or anyone with CCTV cameras in these areas, between 3am and 4.50am this morning.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250188465. You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org