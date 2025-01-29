WATCH: Scenes around Fratton Park after Portsmouth v Millwall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s a video round-up showing the scenes around Fratton Park after Portsmouth’s match with Millwall last night.

Police in Fratton after Portsmouth v Millwall game | Stu Vaizey

A heavy-police presence was deployed for the match after trouble had flared in the two previous encounters between the sides - although the game in November was called off due to a power cut.

Police said last night’s game went off without incident, though video was captured showing officers - including those on horseback - straining to keep order. A number of diversions were in place to keep the fans separated throughout the evening.

On one occasion police battled to keep control after Portsmouth fans were seen running down Selbourne Terrace where witnesses said they attempted to get into Fratton station - where Millwall fans were being ushered to make their way home.

A witness said: “Police managed to hold them whilst another four vans spun and rushed to keep control. There was a lot of pushing but I don’t think there were any arrests.”

A police spokesperson said of last night’s operation: “There were no incidents, we worked with the club and closely with British Transport Police to ensure fans got to and from the ground as planned.”

See the video above to see how events played out last night.