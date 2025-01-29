WATCH: Police battle to keep order between Portsmouth and Millwall fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A strong police presence battled to keep a lid on tensions after last night’s match between Portsmouth and Millwall.

Police keep order in Selbourne Terrace after Portsmouth v Millwall match | Stu Vaizey

The rearranged fixture took place at Fratton Park after the original game was postponed due to a power cut prior to kick-off in November. The Lions won the game 1-0.

Last night marked the third occasion fans from South London have been to Fratton Park this season following a Carabao Cup tie on August 13 - with trouble flaring on the two previous occasions.

Police said last night’s game went off without incident, though video was captured showing officers - including those on horseback - straining to keep order. A number of diversions were in place to keep the fans separated throughout the evening.

The video attached shows police battling to keep control after Portsmouth fans were seen running down Selbourne Terrace where witnesses said they attempted to get into Fratton station - where Millwall fans were being ushered to make their way home.

A witness said: “Police managed to hold them whilst another four vans spun and rushed to keep control. There was a lot of pushing but I don’t think there were any arrests.”

A police spokesperson said of last night’s operation: “There were no incidents, we worked with the club and closely with British Transport Police to ensure fans got to and from the ground as planned.”

Portsmouth Police posted on social media before the game: “Prior to the game, officers will be present in and around the city, including on the route from the railway station to the ground on Goldsmith Avenue. While after the match, there will be some diversions in place for home fans to be aware of, specifically meaning that Specks Lane will be closed to all Portsmouth fans.

“If you have any questions before or after the match, please don't hesitate to ask an officer, who will be able to point you in the right direction.”

The game in August saw clashes between fans after the match with a police officer being struck on the head. The culprit was not found but a man from Southsea was arrested for using threatening words/behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

George Shipp, 26, of Eastfield Road, admitted the charges and was handed a five year football banning order and a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

November’s game also saw clashes between fans, with supporters complaining of excessive force by the police, which it refuted.