Dash cam footage from a police officer’s motorbike has captured the horrifying moment a car crashed into it at significant speed.

A man has been jailed for four years after crashing into a police motorcycle and Peugeot 108 after police suspected his car had cloned number plates.

Marvin Geddes, 33, of Epping Close, Southampton, appeared at Southampton Crown Court today (January 10) to be sentenced after crashing into a police motorcyclist.

Geddes was handed a 48-month sentence after previously pleading guilty to attempting to cause actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Police have released dash cam footage of the incident which has been described as a ‘stark reminder of the dangers our officers sometimes face while simply doing their jobs.’

Shocking dash cam footage shows the moment a man crashes into a police motorcyclist. | Hampshire Police

After police spotted the suspected cloned plates on the Honda Civic they engaged in a short pursuit with Geddes. As a result, they witnessed him driving around a roundabout the wrong way, driving through a red light and driving on the wrong side of the road.

PC Derek Hearn, a motorcyclist with the Roads Policing team, was involved in the pursuit of the Honda and was hit by the vehicle on Lords Hill Centre East.

PC Hearn said: “I feel lucky that I haven’t lost a limb or even my life from this incident.

A man has been jailed after crashing into a police motorcyclist. Marvin Geddes, 33, of Epping Close, Southampton, appeared at Southampton Crown Court today (10 January) to be sentenced following the collision. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

“As a police officer I pride myself on doing my job to the best of my ability to safeguard the public. I do not accept that my life should be put in danger because of that.”

Not only did Geddes not stop at the scene of the crash, but he then crashed into a Peugeot 108 and fled on foot.

Superintendent Mark Lewis said: "This is a stark reminder of the dangers our officers sometimes face while simply doing their jobs.

"I was absolutely appalled when I saw the footage of this incident. No police officer should ever have to deal with such extreme violence towards them.