WATCH: Two men arrested by Clarence Pier for attempted robbery in Old Portsmouth

Two men were spotted being arrested in Southsea following an attempted robbery in Old Portsmouth.

Police arrest two men by Clarence Pier in Southsea. Pic: Stuart Vaizey

The incident was reported to police at 7.07pm on Sunday (May 19) after the 23-year-old victim was ambushed in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, by a gang who “demanded he handed over money”.

Police said “no money was handed over and no-one was injured” during the incident. A short time later two men, aged 20 from Portsmouth, were arrested by Clarence Pier in Southsea on suspicion of attempted robbery and are currently in police custody.

