WATCH: Two men arrested by Clarence Pier for attempted robbery in Old Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident was reported to police at 7.07pm on Sunday (May 19) after the 23-year-old victim was ambushed in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, by a gang who “demanded he handed over money”.
Police said “no money was handed over and no-one was injured” during the incident. A short time later two men, aged 20 from Portsmouth, were arrested by Clarence Pier in Southsea on suspicion of attempted robbery and are currently in police custody.
A video shows several officers and three force vehicles outside the pier’s entrance by Wimpy near Clarence Esplanade around 7.30pm on Sunday. One male was seen being escorted into a police vehicle by officers before a second male was taken into a police van while flanked by officers.