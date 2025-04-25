WATCH: Violent disorder between Portsmouth and Southampton fans
The south coast derby clash makes a comeback in the league for the first time in 13 years but the teams met on September 24, 2019, in the Carabao Cup.
It was a notorious match at Fratton Park marred in trouble that saw missiles thrown at fans and officers and a horse punched twice in the face by a Pompey fan . A total of seven men were jailed for a combined total of 12 years after a "large scale disorder".
Judge William Ashworth said at the sentencing: “Both groups, Portsmouth and Southampton groups, were exchanging threats and goading each other, and if the police had not been there then this turbulence of threats and aggression from both groups would simply have boiled over into a vast running battle in the residential streets of Portsmouth and the damage and the results of that violence would have been wide ranging.”
A police video from the scene showed officers battling to keep control and charging at baying fans as missiles were thrown outside the ground.
The history of the fixture has previously led to Hampshire Police drafting in extra resources. And the force will be taking a zero tolerance approach once again as they intend to "make sure it is a safe match for all".
A spokesperson said: "We know what this match means to both sets of fans and we are working closely with both clubs to help make sure that the fans are able to enjoy the upcoming games.
"Our Dedicated Football Unit has well established relationships with both clubs and their fan groups, and as with any football match, we will work together to ensure our policing operation is carefully planned to meet the needs of these two matches next season."
Fans will find out the date of the two derby dates at 9am on Thursday, June 26. The 2025-26 Championship season kicks off on Friday, August 8.
Watch footage of the violent disorder scenes in 2019 above.