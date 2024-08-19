Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are calling for witnesses after a man was threatened with a baseball bat in Waterlooville.

The incident occurred around 3.50pm on Thursday, August 8 near the traffic lights on Hambledon Road and Darnel Road in Waterlooville. A man and a woman were arrested when a 45-year-old pedestrian was threatened by a man with a baseball bat who had gotten out of a Mini.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help after a 45 year-old man was threatened close to the traffic lights at Hambledon Road and Darnel Road in Waterlooville at around 3:50pm on Thursday, August 8?

“The pedestrian ran off after a man holding a baseball bat got out of a Mini and threatened him. He wasn’t hurt. A 27-year-old man from Portsmouth and a 30-year-old woman from Newbury were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police are asking for anyone who may be able to help to call 101 quoting 44240339100 or by visiting their website. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.