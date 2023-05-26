News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville murder probe: Police issue update on man arrested after woman's body found

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of woman’s body at a Waterlooville house has now been released from the investigation with no further action to be taken against him.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th May 2023, 18:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 18:10 BST

Police launched a murder probe on Monday after the body of a 54-year-old woman was discovered inside a house in Puffin Walk around 11.50pm. As part of the investigation a 56-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Now police have confirmed he will face no further action. ‘He has been released from the investigation with no further action to be taken against him,’ a police spokeswoman said. ‘Following a Home Office post mortem, which was concluded today, the woman’s death has now been determined as non-suspicious.

Puffin Walk, Waterlooville, Portsmouth on Wednesday 24th May 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanPuffin Walk, Waterlooville, Portsmouth on Wednesday 24th May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
‘Her family have been informed of this decision and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.’

Police forensic teams were seen at the property for a number of days this week with the incident causing anxiety in the community.

