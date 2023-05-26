Police launched a murder probe on Monday after the body of a 54-year-old woman was discovered inside a house in Puffin Walk around 11.50pm. As part of the investigation a 56-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Now police have confirmed he will face no further action. ‘He has been released from the investigation with no further action to be taken against him,’ a police spokeswoman said. ‘Following a Home Office post mortem, which was concluded today, the woman’s death has now been determined as non-suspicious.