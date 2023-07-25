News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville paedophile faces jail for sexual activity with girl left with scars that will “never end”

A paedophile faces jail for engaging in sexual activity with a girl who has been left with scars that will “never end”.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST

Paul Abbinnett, 38, of Oracle Drive in Waterlooville, was found guilty by jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court of one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. The offence took place on a girl aged under 13 between 2013 to 2019.

A statement from the victim’s family said after the sentence: “He took the innocence from a child and turned her life upside down. He controlled and manipulated her and caused a lot of damage.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
“He has caused her suffering which has led to her self-harming, having no self-confidence, low self-esteem, depression and anxiety. The scars and trauma will never end.”

Abbinnett was found not guilty of rape a child under 13, sexual activity with a child, attempted rape of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in a sexual activity and sexual assault of a child under 13.

The victim and her family are considering an appeal to those verdicts with the “caring and loving young lady upset”.

Abbinnett will be sentenced on October 27.