Waterlooville paedophile faces jail for sexual activity with girl left with scars that will “never end”
Paul Abbinnett, 38, of Oracle Drive in Waterlooville, was found guilty by jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court of one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. The offence took place on a girl aged under 13 between 2013 to 2019.
A statement from the victim’s family said after the sentence: “He took the innocence from a child and turned her life upside down. He controlled and manipulated her and caused a lot of damage.
“He has caused her suffering which has led to her self-harming, having no self-confidence, low self-esteem, depression and anxiety. The scars and trauma will never end.”
Abbinnett was found not guilty of rape a child under 13, sexual activity with a child, attempted rape of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in a sexual activity and sexual assault of a child under 13.
The victim and her family are considering an appeal to those verdicts with the “caring and loving young lady upset”.
Abbinnett will be sentenced on October 27.