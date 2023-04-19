News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville police arrest two people after finding car driver under drug influence and passenger wanted for allegedly failing to show in court

Police have arrested two people after stopping a car and finding its driver was under the influence of drugs.

By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers in Wecock, near Waterlooville, stopped the vehicle while following reports of ‘suspicious persons’ in the area. The driver failed a drugs test and the passenger was wanted for failing to appear at court – and had Class B drugs in her possession. The pair were detained in the early hours of Wednesday after their car was spotted trying to evade police officers.

In a social media post, a police spokesperson said: ‘Tonight officers from your Waterlooville Neighbourhood Team have been carrying out extra patrols focusing on reports of suspicious persons being seen across Wecock in the past week, our patrols have been on foot and in a mixture of plain clothes and uniform.

The car was stopped in the early hours on Wednesday, April 19.
‘This morning in the early hours PC THOMAS and PS PAINTER spotted a vehicle that upon spotting officers decided it wasn't hanging around, after a bit of a hunt, some patience and support from our Response colleagues the vehicle was located and both the driver and passenger arrested.

‘The driver failed a drugs wipe and was arrested for suspected drug driving and his passenger was wanted for failing to appear at court and had some Class B drugs in her possession. They remain in custody.’

You can report a crime through the Hampshire police website or by calling 101.

Two people were arrested after police stopped the vehicle.