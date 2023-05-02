News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder as stabbing victim still fights for life

A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in the stomach as police reveal the name of man charged with attempted murder.

By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:17 BST

As reported, police were called shortly before 4.30am on Monday May 1 to a report that a man had been stabbed on Mill Road, Waterlooville. ‘Officers attended Queen Alexandra Hospital where a man in his 30s from Waterlooville was being treated for a serious injury to his abdomen. He remains in a critical, but stable condition,’ a police spokesman said.

‘As part of our enquiries 22-year-old Jamie Benn of Cunningham Road in Waterlooville was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.’

Mill Road in Waterlooville, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (010523-2821)Mill Road in Waterlooville, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (010523-2821)
He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

