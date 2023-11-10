Broken glass was strewn across a school after someone force their way into the building.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at The Hamble School in Satchell Lane, Hamble. On September 22, between 2.30am and 3am, police said a male used a fire extinguisher to force their way into the school.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “No items were stolen, but several windows and glass door panels were smashed during the incident. Damage was also caused to an adjoining building – the Everyone Active Sports Complex.”

NOW READ: Schoolgirl rushed to hospital with serious head injuries as female pupil arrested

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police wish to speak to this man following a robbery at The Hamble School. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their investigation, police have released a picture and description of a man. He is described as white, roughly 35 years of age and between 5ft 6ins and 6ft tall.

The male also has brown hair and was wearing a dark T-shirt, light trouser bottoms and a backpack. Police said: “We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.

“Also, if you have information about this, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230386701.