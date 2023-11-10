Windows and door panels smashed at The Hamble School during robbery as police hunt man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at The Hamble School in Satchell Lane, Hamble. On September 22, between 2.30am and 3am, police said a male used a fire extinguisher to force their way into the school.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “No items were stolen, but several windows and glass door panels were smashed during the incident. Damage was also caused to an adjoining building – the Everyone Active Sports Complex.”
As part of their investigation, police have released a picture and description of a man. He is described as white, roughly 35 years of age and between 5ft 6ins and 6ft tall.
The male also has brown hair and was wearing a dark T-shirt, light trouser bottoms and a backpack. Police said: “We believe the man in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.
“Also, if you have information about this, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230386701.
Reports can also be submitted online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Anonymous information can be passed onto Crimestoppers online, or by calling their phone line on 0800 555 111