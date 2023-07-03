Woman, 36, charged with murder after man, 62, found dead
Detectives investigating the death of a man have charged a woman.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 20:12 BST- 1 min read
The body of Stuart Crocker, 62, of New Street in Andover was found just before midday on Wednesday June 28.
Winter Swan-Miller, 36, of New Street in Andover, has been charged with his murder and remanded in custody. She is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
A 43-year-old man from Aldridge was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.