Woman, 36, charged with murder after man, 62, found dead

Detectives investigating the death of a man have charged a woman.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 20:12 BST- 1 min read

The body of Stuart Crocker, 62, of New Street in Andover was found just before midday on Wednesday June 28.

Winter Swan-Miller, 36, of New Street in Andover, has been charged with his murder and remanded in custody. She is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Stuart Crocker. Pic Hants policeStuart Crocker. Pic Hants police
A 43-year-old man from Aldridge was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.