Woman allegedly found with 'large knife' and drugs after Portsmouth police ambush
Police ambushed a car before a woman was allegedly found with a large knife and drugs.
Officers stopped a driver of a grey Honda Jazz in Sandringham Road, Fratton, at about 7.30pm on 24 May.
Police searched the car and “found suspected cannabis and cocaine, as well as a large knife”, the force said.
A 44-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possession with intent to supply drugs, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
She has been bailed until 24 August while further enquiries are carried out.