Woman allegedly found with 'large knife' and drugs after Portsmouth police ambush

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 12:51 BST

Police ambushed a car before a woman was allegedly found with a large knife and drugs.

Police in Sandringham Road, Fratton | Stu Vaizey

Officers stopped a driver of a grey Honda Jazz in Sandringham Road, Fratton, at about 7.30pm on 24 May.

Police searched the car and “found suspected cannabis and cocaine, as well as a large knife”, the force said.

A 44-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possession with intent to supply drugs, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

She has been bailed until 24 August while further enquiries are carried out.

