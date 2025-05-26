Police ambushed a car before a woman was allegedly found with a large knife and drugs.

Police in Sandringham Road, Fratton | Stu Vaizey

Officers stopped a driver of a grey Honda Jazz in Sandringham Road, Fratton, at about 7.30pm on 24 May.

Police searched the car and “found suspected cannabis and cocaine, as well as a large knife”, the force said.

A 44-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possession with intent to supply drugs, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

She has been bailed until 24 August while further enquiries are carried out.