M27 crash involving lorry and car causes delays for Bank Holiday drivers
The incident happened before junction 8 westbound resulting in lane closures - but these have since been reopened.
A police spokesperson said: “A collision between a car and a lorry was reported at 10.26am but no injuries were sustained. All lanes are open.”
AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound before J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). All lanes have been reopened.
“Severe delays of eleven minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Average speed 10 mph.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.