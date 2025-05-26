M27 crash involving lorry and car causes delays for Bank Holiday drivers

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 12:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A crash on the M27 between a lorry and a car has caused delays for Bank Holiday drivers.

Police tapePolice tape
Police tape

The incident happened before junction 8 westbound resulting in lane closures - but these have since been reopened.

A police spokesperson said: “A collision between a car and a lorry was reported at 10.26am but no injuries were sustained. All lanes are open.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound before J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). All lanes have been reopened.

“Severe delays of eleven minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Average speed 10 mph.”

Click here to find out about The News’ email series and receive our headlines delivered to your inbox for free

Related topics:M27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice