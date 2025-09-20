Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was found with a serious head injury in Fratton - with a woman who was arrested for attempted murder having been given police bail.

Hampshire Police were called to a report of a serious assault on Forton Road just after 1am on Friday, September 19. Emergency services attended and found a man in his 50s with a serious head injury, who was taken to hospital for treatment by the ambulance service.

As previously reported by The News a woman was arrested, with a police investigation underway to establish the full circumstances. Police remained on the scene yesterday (Friday) with a forensic team on scene as officers continued to door knock, locals have reported.

A police statement said that the woman who was arrested has been bailed, with witnesses urged to come forward. It said: “As part of our investigation, a 36-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“She has been released on conditional bail until 19 December whilst enquiries continue.

“As part of our enquiries, we would like to speak to anyone who witness this incident or has relevant information.

“This includes anyone with doorbell camera, CCTV or dashcam footage of the area around this time.

“Anyone with information is asked to please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44250423972, or go online to report at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.