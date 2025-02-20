Woman attacked overnight and screams at man to 'get out' Portsmouth address

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 11:07 BST
A woman was heard desperately screaming at a man to “get out” of her house after reports he broke in and attacked her during the night.

The arrest was made in Kilmiston Close, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View.The arrest was made in Kilmiston Close, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View.
The arrest was made in Kilmiston Close, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View.

The terrifying incident happened in Kilmiston Close, Buckland, around 4am on Sunday (February 16) before police swarmed to the address and arrested a man.

A resident, who heard the commotion, said: “I was woken up by her screaming telling someone to get out. A man was arrested.”

Police said they were alerted by a woman in her 30s who said a man known to her had broken into her address. “She reported he damaged the property and assaulted her, causing an injury to her face,” a spokesperson said.

“Officers attended and arrested 34-year-old Saleh Farag Fatmani from Swansea on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and using violence to secure entry to premises.”

The force said he was later charged with the offences and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was remanded into custody. He is due to appear next at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 17 March.

Police were also seen in the area on Saturday night chasing a man in Buckingham Green to Longs Walk and into Kilmiston Close.

