Woman denies offence after footballer loses leg when hit by car on M27

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:07 GMT
What to do if you witness an accident
A woman has denied drink driving after a footballer lost a leg when he was hit by a car when changing a tyre on the hard shoulder of the M27.

Most Popular
Jordan Chiedozieplaceholder image
Jordan Chiedozie | Dave Haines

Anna Bogusiewicz, 45, of Wraysbury, Berkshire, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and a charge of drink driving following the incident involving Bashley player Jordan Chiedozie.

The 31-year-old was struck when he was changing a tyre on the hard shoulder between junction 2 and 3 eastbound on February 1. He had been travelling back from Devon after a match for the New Forest based Southern League side. He was put in a coma and had a leg removed following the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bogusiewicz denied the charge of drink driving when she appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court. No plea was entered for the dangerous driving charge.

The defendant is now due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 1 December.

Related topics:M27
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice