Woman denies offence after footballer loses leg when hit by car on M27
Anna Bogusiewicz, 45, of Wraysbury, Berkshire, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and a charge of drink driving following the incident involving Bashley player Jordan Chiedozie.
The 31-year-old was struck when he was changing a tyre on the hard shoulder between junction 2 and 3 eastbound on February 1. He had been travelling back from Devon after a match for the New Forest based Southern League side. He was put in a coma and had a leg removed following the crash.
Bogusiewicz denied the charge of drink driving when she appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court. No plea was entered for the dangerous driving charge.
The defendant is now due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 1 December.