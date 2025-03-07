Woman detained by police after fears for safety by Portsmouth bridge
A woman was detained by police by a Portsmouth bridge following a concern for welfare.
Police and a Network Rail response unit were seen at Burrfields Road bridge in Copnor around 8pm on Thursday.
Concerns were raised over the woman before officers were able to bring her to safety. A force spokesperson said: “A concern for welfare of a woman was reported just after 8pm.
“Officers attended and she was detained under S136 of the Mental Health Act.”