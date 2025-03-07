Woman detained by police after fears for safety by Portsmouth bridge

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman was detained by police by a Portsmouth bridge following a concern for welfare.

A woman was detained in Burrfields Road after fears for her safetyA woman was detained in Burrfields Road after fears for her safety
A woman was detained in Burrfields Road after fears for her safety | Stu Vaizey

Police and a Network Rail response unit were seen at Burrfields Road bridge in Copnor around 8pm on Thursday.

Concerns were raised over the woman before officers were able to bring her to safety. A force spokesperson said: “A concern for welfare of a woman was reported just after 8pm.

“Officers attended and she was detained under S136 of the Mental Health Act.”

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice