Sinister man made sex comments to Southsea shop staff he stalked - and tried to force way in closed store

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A sinister man who made Southsea shop staff uncomfortable with sexual remarks and who tried to force his way inside the store when it had shut is being hunted by police.

Police want to find this manPolice want to find this man
Police want to find this man | Hants police

Workers at stores in Palmerston Road and Marmion Road were left on edge by the strange antics of a man prowling the streets on Tuesday 21 January.

Police said they have received reports of the male “behaving suspiciously”, with part of this behaviour including attending a business and “making sexual remarks towards the staff”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A force spokesperson added: “He is also reported to have been seen outside of the store behaving in a way that made the staff uncomfortable, returning several times a day to do so.

“It was reported that the man waited outside the store for staff members to finish work and tried to gain entry to the store when staff told him they were closed.

“Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries to try to identify the man, and are now releasing several images of a person they would like to speak to who may be able to provide them further information.”

If you know who this person is or you have any information call police on 101 quoting reference 44250041112, or make a report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Related topics:Southsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice