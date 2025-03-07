Taxi driver crashes into parked cars in Portsmouth causing traffic delays

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:09 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 09:19 BST

A taxi-driver crashed into two parked cars in Portsmouth this morning - causing traffic delays for drivers.

A taxi crashed into two parked cars on London Road this morning
A taxi crashed into two parked cars on London Road this morning | NW

Rush hour drivers were hit by congestion following the incident just after 7am on London Road, Hilsea.

Police were spotted at the scene as they dealt with the situation. No one was injured and the road remained open - as traffic struggled to make its way past the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “The London Road collision was reported at 7.15am this morning, after a taxi driver collided with two parked cars. No injuries were sustained.”

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A2047 London Road both ways at Magdalen Road.”

