A woman in her 50’s has been grabbed by the arm and face by an unknown man during a scary assault.

An appeal has been launched following an assault near Boorley Green Sports Pavilion, on the path between Maddoxford Lane and Wallace Avenue.

During the incident, which reportedly occurred at approximately 6.10pm on Saturday, February 8, the victim, a woman in her 50s, was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her on the arm and face.

The man the police would like to speak to in connection with the incident has been described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall and of skinny build. He was wearing grey jogging shorts, grey hooded top and a beanie hat.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may recognise the above description, or anyone who has any information which may assist in our investigation.

“Were you in the area at the time of the incident and do you recall witnessing it? Do you have any footage of the assault, or of a man matching the above description in the area at the time of the incident, including mobile phone, dash cam, doorbell camera or any other CCTV?

“If you can help us with any of the above questions, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44250060103.”