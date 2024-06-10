Pensioner has cash stolen from bag while shopping in Fareham Iceland supermarket - Hampshire police appeal
The force has released CCTV pictures of two people pictured at the scene of the incident, which involved one woman distracting the victim while the other took money from her bag.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you know these two women? We want to identify them as part of an investigation into a distraction theft which took place in Fareham town centre. On the afternoon of Monday 20 May, a woman in her 80s had a large quantity of cash stolen from her bag as she shopped in Iceland on West Street. It’s reported that the victim was approached and distracted by a woman she did not know in the store, before another woman reached into her bag and took the cash.
“If you know the people pictured, or have any information that may assist our enquiries, please contact police on 101, quoting 44240212006. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”
The police investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and in the meantime the force is encouraging people to read the following crime prevention advice regarding personal theft, and to also share this with any friends and relatives:
- Keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times
- Be aware of your surroundings and what is happening around you when you are out shopping
- Carry bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest
- Return cards to your purse or wallet quickly and zip it up or button it
- Use a purse that’s difficult for others to open – one that zips or snaps shut is best
- Conceal your wallet in a buttoned or zipped pocket where it doesn’t bulge
- Don’t hang bags on the back of your chair or a pushchair
If you witness anyone acting suspiciously in a public place such as a shop or a bank, please call police on 101. Dial 999 if a crime is in progress.