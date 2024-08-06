Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been jailed for life after murdering a man she lived with and posting about in on social media with the judge describing her as “highly manipulative”.

Winter Swan-Miller, 37, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years after stabbing 62-year-old Stuart Crocker 27 times in June 23, 2023, at his flat in The Signals, Andover. She was sentenced today (August 6) at Winchester Crown Court following a 12 week trial where it was heard that she had posted about the murder on TikTok.

Police were called to the address on June 28 after a neighbour had raised concerns for his welfare. The officers found Stuart’s body under a blanket and a sheet. A post mortem found that he had sustained wounds to many areas of his body including neck, chest and upper abdomen.

It was later discovered by the police that Swan-Miller, who was living in the same flat as the victim at the time, had posted a TikTok video on the day of the murder saying she was having a break from social media as she had been a “bad girl”.

Several other unpublished videos from the morning of June 23 were discovered where she gave reasons for her actions including that Stuart had been complicit in her dog being stolen.

In Jones’ flat they found a notebook, diary and sealed envelopes belonging to Swan-Miller in which some notes were found where she confessed to the killing.

Swan-Miller was found guilty of murder and one count of fraud following the trial. At today’s sentencing hearing, victim statements were read out to the court where Stuart’s relatives described the pain and loss of no longer having him in their lives, and the impact of having to “relive every traumatic detail of what happened that day” during the trial.

When handing down the sentence, her honour judge Angela Morris told Swan-Miller that she was “satisfied there was no sexual exploitation of you by him at any point” and that “if there was any level of control and coercion, that came much from you toward him than the other way round.”

The judge added Swan-Miller was a “highly manipulative person who was prepared to do or say anything to get what she wanted.” Speaking after the hearing, senior investigating officer detective superintendent Rod Kenny said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Stuart Crocker’s family and friends.

“They have had to hear graphic details of what happened to their loved one during the court proceedings and I want to praise them for their courage and resolve. I hope this verdict will in some way help them as they move into the next phase of their lives.

“Swan-Miller killed Stuart Crocker in the most violent of ways. She then spent some hours cleaning the scene, posting on social media and going about her daily business before she fled the county to Walsall. When there, she was not laying low or hiding out, but instead she continued to take drugs, party and record further material where she sought to justify her crimes. All the while, Mr Crocker lay in his flat undiscovered.

“To this day Swan-Miller has expressed no remorse for the life she took and the pain this has caused so many. I am pleased that the jury reached this verdict and that she has been held accountable for her actions.

“The result today follows a complex investigation and lengthy trial, and I’d like to praise all of the officers, staff, CPS and counsel involved in this investigation for their tireless work and professionalism in bringing Swan-Miller to justice.”