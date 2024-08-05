Gosport teenager due in court for attempted murder of woman stabbed in street - update
A woman in her 20s was allegedly stabbed in the area of Walpole Park in the early hours of Sunday July 28. The woman was rushed to hospital where she received treatment for her injuries, which were described as serious but not life-threatening.
Teejay Scott, 18, of The Anchorage in Gosport, was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He previously appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for a plea hearing on Monday. However, the case has now been listed for September 16.