Gosport teenager due in court for attempted murder of woman stabbed in street - update

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 14:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A teenager was due in court today (Monday) over the attempted murder of a woman who sustained serious stab wounds during a street attack in Gosport.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Picture: National WorldPortsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Picture: National World
Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Picture: National World

A woman in her 20s was allegedly stabbed in the area of Walpole Park in the early hours of Sunday July 28. The woman was rushed to hospital where she received treatment for her injuries, which were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Teejay Scott, 18, of The Anchorage in Gosport, was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He previously appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for a plea hearing on Monday. However, the case has now been listed for September 16.

Related topics:Gosport
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice