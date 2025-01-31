Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are being warned to brace themselves for delays with ‘extremely disruptive’ road closures [planned in the north of the city over the course of two weekends while gas main replacement works are completed.

SGN has confirmed that major lane closures will be in place on London Road, Portsbridge Roundabout and roads approaching the roundabout over two weekends.

The first weekend lane closure will be in place between 7pm on Friday, February 7 and 5am on Monday, February 10. The second closure will be the following weekend between 7pm on Friday, February 14 and 5am on Monday, February 17.

Lane closures in London Road, Hilsea, for SGN gasworks | The News

As a result of the works being completed, the following lane closures will be in place during both weekends:

Hilsea dedicated slip lane from the A27/M27 will be closed

London Road southbound will be down to a single lane

Portsbridge roundabout lane closures will be in place, with a single lane remaining open

Bus stops will be temporarily closed within lane closures – it is advised that bus passengers should contact their service providers for the latest update on changes to bus stop locations and timetables. This will include the Donaldson Road bus stop between McDonald's and Portsbridge Roundabout

A spokesperson for SGN said: “To enable the gas main replacement work to progress on London Road and into the verge, we’re planning two weekends of major lane closures on London Road, the Portsbridge roundabout and roads approaching the roundabout.

“We understand these weekend lane closures will be extremely disruptive for road users. However, this will mean we can carry out 24-hour working to move from working in the road to the grass verge next to the Portsbridge South Car Park.

“We will then continue to work along a section of London Road with a single lane closure so we can continue to work safely in this area during this first phase of work in this area in 2025.”

Works have been going on for more than a year in the Hilsea to replacing the aging gas network. For more information about the road closure, click here.