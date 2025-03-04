A woman has been the victim of a horrible incident after being approached by an unknown man who made sexualised comments.

Between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Saturday, March 1, a woman in her 30s was walking alone when she was approached by a young man she did not know near the surgery.

Police

The man has been described as white man, aged between 18-20 years old, of slim build and he is between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall. He has black hair and was wearing a black Puffa-style jacket.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “Officers have been out in the area conducting enquiries and scoping for CCTV footage.

“Did you see anything that might help our investigation? Did you hear a woman scream around this time, or see a man matching this description? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell camera footage from the surrounding area that may have captured this person?”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org