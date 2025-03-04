Woman screams and makes quick getaway after being approached by man who made sexualised comments in Fareham
The police have launched an appeal for information regarding an incident that occurred in Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham.
Between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Saturday, March 1, a woman in her 30s was walking alone when she was approached by a young man she did not know near the surgery.
The man then made some alarming sexualised comments which distressed the woman. She screamed before quickly crossing the street to get away from him.
The man has been described as white man, aged between 18-20 years old, of slim build and he is between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall. He has black hair and was wearing a black Puffa-style jacket.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “Officers have been out in the area conducting enquiries and scoping for CCTV footage.
“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who can provide us with any information to assist these enquiries.
“Did you see anything that might help our investigation? Did you hear a woman scream around this time, or see a man matching this description? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell camera footage from the surrounding area that may have captured this person?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250092894. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org