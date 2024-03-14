Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joanna Derkacz. Pic: Family/Go Fund Me

Joanna Derkacz, 37, was found dead on Thursday December 28 inside a house in Nevinson Way, sparking a police murder probe and sending shockwaves through the community.

The popular woman, who worked as a recruitment agent, was buried this afternoon in Czarne, Poland, where her family lives. A fundraiser fetched over £12,000 to help with costs of repatriating her body back to Poland.

Her death sparked an outpouring of emotion and questions over what happened. Her boyfriend of three years Stephen Sexton was charged with two counts of coercive or controlling behaviour. It is alleged the 36-year-old controlled Joanna for a period of 16 months before her death. He has since been bailed to an address in Cherrywood Gardens, Totton, from his Nevinson Way address after not entering any pleas at court last month. Police are still investigating Joanna's death.

Joanna's sister, on behalf of her family, previously said of her sister: “We will love you always sweet angel. You didn't deserve this. I'll fight for the justice till my last breath. I promise.”

Joanna’s friend Magdalena Sobczyk, who organised the Go fund Me, previously wrote: “We are all shocked and devastated by the enormous loss of our beloved Joanna. Joanna's body was found on Thursday morning on December 28 and the cause of death is still unknown. For many who knew Joanna, the world stopped, and their hearts broke into a million pieces.

“Joanna was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend. Everyone who got a pleasure meeting her knew that she would leave a mark wherever she went. Her smile will never be forgotten, her laugh is still heard, and her loss will never be understood and accepted. She was a wonderful person who never refused to help anyone, she was able to go above and beyond for those she loved.

“Now we are in a position where we can do something for Joanna's loved ones. We would like to ease her family’s struggles at this time and help them by removing the financial burden of laying her to rest.”