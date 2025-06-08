Police have closed a lane off on a busy road near the M27 after a woman’s body was discovered on Saturday evening.

Yajaira Castro Mendez | PA/Met Police

Yajaira Castro Mendez’s body was found around 6pm by the A31 westbound at Bolderwood in the New Forest - a few miles away from where it joins the M27.

Screens were put up yesterday evening and a lane closed as officers investigated the scene. Today police remain at the location with a lane closure still in place and delays for drivers. “One lane closed due to police incident on A31 westbound near the Burley Services turn-off. Ongoing since Saturday evening,” AA Traffic News said.

Ms Mendez, 46, from Ilford in east London, was reported missing on 31 May. On Friday, a man known to Yajaira appeared in court charged with her murder and was remanded into custody.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the disappearance of Yajaira Castro Mendez have very sadly discovered a body.

“While we await formal identification, Yajaira’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers. Yajaira went missing from Ilford on Thursday, 29 May.

“Following extensive enquiries by officers a murder investigation was launched. Since that time detectives have been carrying out urgent enquiries to find Yajaira's body and during searches in the Bolderwood area of Hampshire on Saturday, 7 June, they found a body. A post mortem will be held in due course.”

Detective Inspector Jay Gregory, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a very sad development in the investigation and are thoughts are very much with Yajaira’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to please come forward.”

Anyone with information relating to Yajaira's disappearance is asked to contact police via 101 or @MetCC quoting CAD 3020/06JUN25.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.