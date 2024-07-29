Police search for youths seen hurling rocks at greenhouses and smashing glass panels in Horndean
Children were spotted mindlessly launching rocks in several residential streets this month. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said a group of up to four teenagers were involved.
Police received a total of five reports of vandalism, with three taking place in Five Heads Road. As previously reported in The News, other incidents took place in St Vincent Crescent, Merchistoun Road and Rodney Way. The spokeswoman said these acts of criminal damage happened between June 25 and July 13.
She added: “Stones and rocks were thrown into resident’s gardens causing damage to several greenhouse glass panels and the glass top of some garden furniture. No suspects have been identified at this time. Local education providers have been spoken with and enquiries are ongoing.”
The force previously said: “Not only is this having an impact financially on some of the local residents but there are concerns that somebody will get seriously injured. The communities of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight play a key role in helping us to prevent, detect crime and anti-social behaviour. Working together, we can make Hampshire and the Isle of Wight a safer place to live and work.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240297469.