Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Idiotic youths were seen throwing stones and breaking greenhouses across Horndean.

Children were spotted mindlessly launching rocks in several residential streets this month. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said a group of up to four teenagers were involved.

Youths have been hurling rocks and stones into gardens in St Vincent Crescent, Horndean. Reports have been received from Merchistoun Road, Rodney Way and Five Heads Road. | Google Street View

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received a total of five reports of vandalism, with three taking place in Five Heads Road. As previously reported in The News, other incidents took place in St Vincent Crescent, Merchistoun Road and Rodney Way. The spokeswoman said these acts of criminal damage happened between June 25 and July 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Stones and rocks were thrown into resident’s gardens causing damage to several greenhouse glass panels and the glass top of some garden furniture. No suspects have been identified at this time. Local education providers have been spoken with and enquiries are ongoing.”