Originating from Portsmouth, Crystal Tides has done themselves proud after stepping it and saving the day, following the announcement that comedian, Chris McCausland, was unable to perform.

Victorious confirmed the comedy set would no longer go ahead on the Common Stage due to McCausland being unwell, prompting a change around in the lineup.

Taking to social media two hours before their performance, Crystal Tides said: “ The best kept secret even we didn't know about! @victoriousfestival Common stage 3.30pm see you lot there.”

. Victorious Festival 2025: Crystal Tides Crystal Tides stepped in to replace Chris McCausland on the Common Stage and blew the crowd away. Pictured - Crystal Tides Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute Photo Sales

