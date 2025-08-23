Originating from Portsmouth, Crystal Tides has done themselves proud after stepping it and saving the day, following the announcement that comedian, Chris McCausland, was unable to perform.
Taking to social media two hours before their performance, Crystal Tides said: “ The best kept secret even we didn't know about! @victoriousfestival Common stage 3.30pm see you lot there.”
. Victorious Festival 2025: Crystal Tides
Crystal Tides stepped in to replace Chris McCausland on the Common Stage and blew the crowd away.
Pictured - Crystal Tides
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute
