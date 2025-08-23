Crystal Tides saves the day with fabulous set at Victorious Festival after comedian drops out due to illness - pictures

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 17:52 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 17:55 BST

Crystal Tides had the audience hypnotized with their last minute set after the comedy set was pulled due to illness.

Originating from Portsmouth, Crystal Tides has done themselves proud after stepping it and saving the day, following the announcement that comedian, Chris McCausland, was unable to perform.

Victorious confirmed the comedy set would no longer go ahead on the Common Stage due to McCausland being unwell, prompting a change around in the lineup.

Taking to social media two hours before their performance, Crystal Tides said: “ The best kept secret even we didn't know about! @victoriousfestival Common stage 3.30pm see you lot there.”

The indie rock band drew in crowds with their surprise set.

Follow our live blog for updates across the weekend.

