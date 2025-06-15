After 50 years of ‘exceptional commitment and dedication’, a Hampshire firefighter has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Cole, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) on-call Firefighter, said he feels ‘honoured and very proud’ to be a recipient of a British Empire Medal (BEM) as part of the King’s Birthday Honours.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) on-call Firefighter, Brian Cole has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM)– in the King’s Birthday Honours list 2025. Pictured: Brian Cole with his medal | Hampshire Fire Service

Throughout his career, Brian has responded to various major incidents including the huge fire at the Ocado warehouse in Andover which took four days to contain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also attended several relentless wildfires back in 2022 but on top of this, Brian has continued to show his relentless and unwaivering commitment by volunteering to support charity and community events.

"I have enjoyed a long and rewarding career in the fire service, and still love being a part of it and serving the local community.”

In 2023, a new Bishops Waltham fire station was built and as part of this the construction company offered to complete a local community improvement project. Brian volunteered to take part and spent a day helping to overhaul the junior school garden, providing a sensory garden for pupils and teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Odin, chief fire officer at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Brian Cole has shown exceptional commitment and dedication to the Service and the community of Bishop’s Waltham as an on–call firefighter during his incredible 50-year career.

Pictured: Brian with his son Neil who is also a firefighter and his granddaughter | Hampshire Fire

“I am delighted that he has been recognised in the Kings Birthday Honours.

“It is well deserved, Brian truly embodies community spirit, not only through his passion to protect lives and property as a firefighter, but also by generously giving up his time and inspiring others to do likewise to help those in need.”

The British Empire Medal is awarded to people for a 'hands-on' service to the local community which has made a significant difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian added: "I couldn’t have done the job for so long without the support and understanding of my wife and family, especially as fire calls can often arrive at the most inconvenient times. I’d also like to thank the supportive team at Bishop’s Waltham.

"In May I had the honour of attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with my wife Linda, so it has been a year of lovely surprises."