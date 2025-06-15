Dedicated firefighter with 'passion to protect lives' awarded British Empire Medal after 50 years of service
Brian Cole, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) on-call Firefighter, said he feels ‘honoured and very proud’ to be a recipient of a British Empire Medal (BEM) as part of the King’s Birthday Honours.
Throughout his career, Brian has responded to various major incidents including the huge fire at the Ocado warehouse in Andover which took four days to contain.
He also attended several relentless wildfires back in 2022 but on top of this, Brian has continued to show his relentless and unwaivering commitment by volunteering to support charity and community events.
"I have enjoyed a long and rewarding career in the fire service, and still love being a part of it and serving the local community.”
In 2023, a new Bishops Waltham fire station was built and as part of this the construction company offered to complete a local community improvement project. Brian volunteered to take part and spent a day helping to overhaul the junior school garden, providing a sensory garden for pupils and teachers.
Neil Odin, chief fire officer at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Brian Cole has shown exceptional commitment and dedication to the Service and the community of Bishop’s Waltham as an on–call firefighter during his incredible 50-year career.
“I am delighted that he has been recognised in the Kings Birthday Honours.
“It is well deserved, Brian truly embodies community spirit, not only through his passion to protect lives and property as a firefighter, but also by generously giving up his time and inspiring others to do likewise to help those in need.”
The British Empire Medal is awarded to people for a 'hands-on' service to the local community which has made a significant difference.
Brian added: "I couldn’t have done the job for so long without the support and understanding of my wife and family, especially as fire calls can often arrive at the most inconvenient times. I’d also like to thank the supportive team at Bishop’s Waltham.
"In May I had the honour of attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with my wife Linda, so it has been a year of lovely surprises."