Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced sanctions against Russia. Mr Johnson pictured on January 25, 2022. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Vladimir Putin has recognised the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which the Prime Minister describes as a ‘pretext for invasion.’

Russian troops are supporting the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Luhanks People’s Republic.

Speaking to the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said: ‘In a single inflammatory speech, Putin denied that Ukraine had any tradition of genuine statehood, claimed it posed a direct threat to the security of Russia, and hurled numerous other false accusations and dispersions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Soon afterwards, the Kremlin announced Russian troops would enter the breakaway regions under the guise of peacekeepers.

‘Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers have been spotted in Ukraine.

‘The deployment of these forces in sovereign Ukrainian territory amounts to a renewed invasion of that country.’

‘By denying it’s legitimacy as a state, and presenting it’s very existence to the mortal threat to Russia, Putin is establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive.’

Mr Johnson announced sanctions against five Russian banks, including Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank.

He added that these will also be imposed on three ‘high net worth’ individuals – Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg.

Their assets are set to be frozen, they are blocked from travelling to the UK.

People and entities is prohibited from making deals with them.

‘We must brace ourselves for the next step of Putin’s plan

‘If the worse happens, then a nation of 44 million men, women, and children, would become the target of a full scale war of aggression, waged without a shred of justifcation, for the absurd and even mystical reasons that Putin described last night.

‘Together, we have explored every avenue, and given Putin every opportunity to pursue his aims via negotiation and diplomacy.

‘We will not give up.

‘We will continue to seek a diplomatic solution until the last possible moment.

‘But we have to face the possibility, that none of our messages have been heeded, and Putin is determined to go further, in subjugating and tormenting Ukraine.’

In support of Ukraine, Mr Johnson said up to $500m in development bank financing has been guaranteed to the country.

The prime minister also spoke to the Ukrainian prime minster Volodymyr Zelenskyy last night to assure him of Britain’s ‘unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.’

Mr Johnson added it was the beginning of supportive measures, which would be made alongside the UK’s allies.

‘This is the first barrage of what we are prepared to do, and we hold further sanctions are readiness, alongside the USA and EU, if the situation escalate further.’

‘The resolve of the United Kingdom to defend our Nato allies is absolute and immovable.

The deployment of the British arm has doubled in Estonia, and Mr Johnson said he would be willing to send more forces if it is requested by Nato.

‘We cannot tell what will happen, but we should steel ourselves for a protracted crisis.

‘The UK will meet this challenge side by side with out allies.

‘The stakes are so high that Putin’s venture in Ukraine must fail and must be seen to fail.

‘Our thoughts should turn to our valiant Ukrainian friends, who threaten no one, who ask for nothing except to live in peace and freedom.

‘Whatever happens, Britain will not waver in our resolve.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron