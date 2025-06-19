"Their first posting, their final sacrifice" HMS Collingwood remembers tragic bombing which claimed the lives of trainee sailors
In the early hours of that fateful day on June 18 1943, a lone German bomber dropped a 50kg high-explosive bomb that struck an accommodation hut, claiming the lives of young sailors who had only just begun their Royal Navy service.
Many were just 17 and 18 years old, and had been in the Royal Navy for barely a fortnight – likely their first time away from home.
The memorial service yesterday (Wednesday) at the training centre off Newgate Lane was attended by Captain Tim Davey (Commanding Officer), Commander Fraser Hunt (Executive Officer), and other senior staff. During the ceremony, Captain Davey laid a wreath to commemorate the fallen sailors.
Each year, HMS Collingwood pauses to honour these young men and to remind today's trainees of the sacrifices made by those who came before them. The service included a reading from Ecclesiastes, a minute's silence, and the Fourth Stanza of an Ode of Remembrance.
Following the service Captain Tim Davey, reflected: “We will always honour the memory of those who lost their lives here during World War II. On this 82nd anniversary of the bombing, we especially remember them.
“It is a tragedy that they were never able to realise their potential or serve as they had volunteered to do, but their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”