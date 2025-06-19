The 82nd anniversary of the tragic bombing at HMS Collingwood has been remembered with a solemn commemorative service held to honour the 33 officers and men who lost their lives on 18 June 1943.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of that fateful day on June 18 1943, a lone German bomber dropped a 50kg high-explosive bomb that struck an accommodation hut, claiming the lives of young sailors who had only just begun their Royal Navy service.

Buglers playing the Last Post at the 82nd Anniversary of the Collingwood Bombing. Photograph courtesy of Keith Woodland/Crown Copyright | Photograph courtesy of Keith Woodland/Crown Copyright

Many were just 17 and 18 years old, and had been in the Royal Navy for barely a fortnight – likely their first time away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial service yesterday (Wednesday) at the training centre off Newgate Lane was attended by Captain Tim Davey (Commanding Officer), Commander Fraser Hunt (Executive Officer), and other senior staff. During the ceremony, Captain Davey laid a wreath to commemorate the fallen sailors.

CO, XO, BWO and Chaplain saluting during the last post at the 82nd Anniversary of the Collingwood Bombing. Photograph courtesy of Keith Woodland/Crown Copyright | Photograph courtesy of Keith Woodland/Crown Copyright

Plaque showing the names of the fallen at the remembrance tree for the 82nd Anniversary of the Collingwood Bombing. Photograph courtesy of Keith Woodland/Crown Copyright | Photograph courtesy of Keith Woodland/Crown Copyright

Remembrance tree with the 33 names who lost their lives in the Collingwood Bombing. Photograph courtesy of Keith Woodland/Crown Copyright | Photograph courtesy of Keith Woodland/Crown Copyright

Each year, HMS Collingwood pauses to honour these young men and to remind today's trainees of the sacrifices made by those who came before them. The service included a reading from Ecclesiastes, a minute's silence, and the Fourth Stanza of an Ode of Remembrance.

Following the service Captain Tim Davey, reflected: “We will always honour the memory of those who lost their lives here during World War II. On this 82nd anniversary of the bombing, we especially remember them.

“It is a tragedy that they were never able to realise their potential or serve as they had volunteered to do, but their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”