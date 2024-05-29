D-Day 80: BBC's Antiques Roadshow filmed in Portsmouth to be shown this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The edition of Antiques Roadshow airing at 8pm on Sunday, June 2 will be a special episode marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The episode which will be showing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer was filmed at The D-Day Story museum as well as in Normandy.
The antique experts will be exploring the fascinating objects in the museum, as well as those brought in by the public, such as the last surviving Landing Craft Tank from D-Day. Alongside this there will also be extraordinary first hand testimony from people that were there including veteran Ken Cooke.
Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: "We are delighted that the BBC Antiques Roadshow team chose to film a special episode to mark the 80th Anniversary of D-Day at The D-Day Story museum. It's fantastic to see a variety of items in the museum's collection showcased to share the true scale of the events that took place in June 1944."
Other items that are set to feature in the programme are Monty's beret worn by General Bernard Montgomery, the 83 metre Overlord Embroidery, and a Rupert paradummy which played a key part of the allied deception plan for D-Day.
