Beacons are to be lit across Hampshire as part of a national initiative to light 800 of them to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings

More than 800 D-Day beacons will be lit at 9.15pm throughout the UK and overseas on June 6, with the first and principle beacon lit by Pageant Master of D-Day80, Bruno Peek at Portsmouth Naval Base.

Beacon will be lit on June 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

The beacons and ceremonial torch, both of which have been specifically created and donated by BA Systems for the occasion, will contain within the base and handle, sand from the five Normandy beaches the allies landed on.

However Portsmouth is not the only place in Hampshire where beacons will be lit, with around 30 other locations in the county also joining the commemorations.

The full list of beacons and who they will be lit by is: