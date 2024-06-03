Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gripping poems and touching tributes were performed at an event to honour fallen and serving personnel for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Children, veterans and local dignitaries packed out the Southsea cinema and arts centre in Palmerston Road yesterday as a moment of reflection. Portsmouth will be taking centre stage this weekend to honour those who participated in the Normandy landings.

From Sword to Utah, organised by the community project Pompey Poetry Party, saw poets tell the stories of those who served through diary entries and other performances. Acoustic rock band Goodevilskin performed a series of powerful tracks ahead of the readings.

Organisers of a poetry reading event at Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre ahead of D-Day 80 in Portsmouth.

Musician Luke Wilmshurst said, “Our generation can’t fully understand the pain or loss of our forefathers and what it was they fought for. We were proud to play those songs at an event put on to remember the people who gave the greatest sacrifice that anyone can give. Without that sacrifice, could these songs have been written? Would we be allowed to play them? Would we have the freedom of expression? We owe so much to all those strong and beautiful people.”

Esther Harris, a writer and PR specialist, shared entries from war diaries of her step-grandfather Stanley Downham. Stanley, who secretly recounted events while being a prisoner of war. She said: “These personal stories would be lost to time without opportunities to share like this one.

“These war-time experiences had a huge impact on our loved ones involved. It gives grandchildren and great-grandchildren the chance to connect with ancestors and think about the bravery of what they did, the type of person they were and how that shaped them.” Writer Richard Williams, who read accounts from Utah Beach, added: “The powerful D-Day testimonies and poems from Normandy veterans weren’t easy to read.

“For a whole range of reasons, their first-hand accounts deserve a much wider retelling, not just now, but every year.” One of the poems featured was "As I Look Back" by Normandy veteran Ken Hay MBE. He was an 18-year-old private in the fourth Battalion Dorset Regiment when he was captured by Nazi troops and held as a prisoner of war. Today he educations the future generations about his experiences during the Second World War.

Mr Hay said: “I know that one aspect of Remembering D-Day & the Normandy Campaign is celebratory but that is minimal beside the duty and desire to acknowledge those we knew and those many others, who we did not know, who gave their lives. They were my age, 18, 19, 20 and that was it. Whereas I have had another 80 years always think of all those Mums & Dads, Wives and often children who lost out.”

Goodevilskin performing at the D-Day poetry event at Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre.

D-Day 80 poetry event at Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre.

Alongside the event, organisers teamed up with Portsmouth City Council, The Royal British Legion and Combined Operations to launch a competition where schoolchildren crafted their own D-Day poetry. Winners Emma Clutton, 11 and Cassidy Ruck, 8 were delighted to hear that their winning poems would be included in the D-Day Remembrance Service on June 6.

Portsmouth South Labour candidate Stephen Morgan was in attendance. He told The News: “With the D-Day 80 commemorations rightfully taking place in Portsmouth, I was delighted to join this event to start a very special week for our city as we pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who served on D-Day 80 years ago.

“It was great to see so much talent on display with so many excellent poems about our city and country’s proud history. It’s this type of fantastic community event with families across the city getting involved that makes me really proud to be from Portsmouth.” Organiser Caroline Brennan added: “Unveiling these heartbreakingly real testimonies and experiences of World War Two is vital in preserving a legacy for future generations.

