D-Day veterans have been welcomed by Brittany Ferries as they travel to France to pay their respects to the fallen more than 80 years after the Normandy Landings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 15 veterans will cross the channel, leaving Portsmouth to head to France to head for Ouistreham near Caen ahead of the June 6 commemorations to mark D-Day which happened on June 6 1944, bringing about a turning point in the second world war. In France they will pay their respects to the 4,415 brave people who lost their lives that day.

Brittaney Ferries said it was proud to host the veterans each year on ‘a poignant and powerful day’ for the company which in modern times is a calm and serene holiday destination, with 11 of the 15 war heroes leaving Portsmouth and Poole today (June 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A D-Day Veteran on board Brittany Ferries | Brittany Ferries

Five travelled on Brittany Ferries Barfleur, hosted by the Spirit of Normandy Trust. They were whisked on board in style, before the ship left Poole this morning to travel to Cherbourg.

A further six arrived in Portsmouth in the back of London cabs provided by the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans and travelled on the company’s newest ship, Guillaume de Normandie, leading Portsmouth this afternoon for Ouistreham, near Caen, which lies at the eastern extremity of sweeping Sword Beach.

A spokesperson for Brittany Ferries told The News the veterans were treated to a host of events and entertainment on board including a choir, part of official Commonwealth War Graves Commission party for the commemoration, singing for passengers in a deeply moving experience for everyone.

“It is our great honour to continue to carry these brave men and women across the channel for D-Day commemorations,” said Christophe Mathieu, CEO Brittany Ferries.

A D-Day Veteran on board Brittany Ferries | Brittany Ferries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of all our services, those carrying D Day veterans are our most important and most special. As we carry them, we bow our heads and acknowledge the weight they carry for fallen comrades.

“We never forget that the beautiful destinations we serve today were once the scene of ultimate sacrifice made by thousands to bring us the freedom we must never take for granted today.”

Each year, captains and crew assist in a wreath laying ceremony. which takes place around one hour from land. On arrival, teams on board and on shore ensure veterans and their carers are first off the ship.