A significant deal between three western nations could be under threat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American President Donald Trump is reviewing a major defence deal held between the USA, UK and Australia - AUKUS. The government has played down this suggestion and said it was “understandable” for Mr Trump to review it.

U.S. President Donald Trump could halt the AUKUS deal between the UK, USA and Australia. The terms are currently under review. | Win McNamee/Getty Images

The defence pact, which is developing a new fleet of nuclear-powered hunter-killer submarines for the UK and Australia, was agreed under the Joe Biden administration in 2021. Trade relations were relaxed between the three nations last year, which foreign secretary David Lammy previously said would free up £500m of defence exports for the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence secretary John Healey previously described the relationship as “a ground-breaking strategic defence and security partnership”. The alliance was set up to cover economic and security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region - aiming to curtail the influence of China.

The review is headed by Elbridge Colby, an official at the US defence department who has previously described himself as “sceptical” of the Aukus partnership. There are fears the deal could be deemed as not meeting the country’s “America-first” agenda.

As reported in Sky News, a US official said: "We are reviewing AUKUS as part of ensuring that this initiative of the previous administration is aligned with the President's America First agenda.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of AUKUS involves Australia acquiring five US Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines from 2032. The UK and Australia will design and build a new class of submarine with US support.

Australia's defence minister Richard Marles is confident the pact will still go ahead, with the country working closely with the US while it’s under review. AUKUS is at the centre of the UK's planned expansion of its submarine fleet. Under the Strategic Defence Review, 12 nuclear attack submarines are expected to be built for the Royal Navy. The total deal is set to be worth £175bn, signed under three different leaders than present.

A UK government spokesperson said: "AUKUS is a landmark security and defence partnership with two of our closest allies. It is one of the most strategically important partnerships in decades, supporting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic, while also delivering jobs and economic growth in communities across all three nations."