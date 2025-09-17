Mesmerising fighter jets will conduct a flypast for Donald Trump’s state visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US president will be treated to a military ceremonial described by the Government as “unprecedented in its scale and spectacle”. It will be the first time that UK and US F-35 fighter jets join up for a ceremonial flyover.

King Charles III, who the American leader hailed as a “friend” on the eve of the event, and Queen will greet him and the first lady with a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle. As they shake hands, gun salutes will be fired simultaneously by the British Army in Windsor and at the Tower of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A flypast of UK and US F-35 jets will take place for US President Donald Trump for his state visit to Britain. | Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the largest guard of honour ever at a state visit will be presented to Mr Trump for inspection. Some 1,300 members of the British military and 120 horses will be involved, with 160 personnel from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy, 1,000 from the British Army and 140 from the Royal Air Force (RAF).

Mr Trump will join the King for a carriage procession towards the castle, accompanied by the sovereign’s escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. British and American musicians will perform a special Beating Retreat military ceremony, the first time it will be performed at a state visit.

The spectacle will conclude with a joint flypast by UK and US F-35 fighter jets and the Red Arrows, which the MoD said was a demonstration of the strength of the UK-US defence and security relationship. The RAF is to be equipped with 12 new F-35A aircraft – the jet flown by the US air force in the flypast, it was announced in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lavish state banquet will feature performances by the Duchess of Edinburgh’s String Orchestra, The State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry and pipers from The Scots Guards. Mr Trump will head to the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers on Thursday, with aviators from RAF Halton lining the route as he arrives. The visit and military parade is expected to be televised on BBC channels.

The president will be treated to an air display by the British Army’s Red Devils Parachute Display Team and a performance by two RAF pipers at Chequers. Mr Trump, who landed in the UK yesterday, said it was a “great honour” to be the first US president to have two state visits and to be hosted at “the ultimate” Windsor Castle.

There are no public-facing engagements for the president throughout, with thousands expected to take part in major protests against his two-day stay.