A large plain of grassy marshland situated near an Army barracks is being sold by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The area covering 25 hectares alongside Baker Barracks, on Thorney Island near Emsworth, has been deemed as being surplus to requirements. It has been listed on a disposal database House of Commons report.

The land is to the north of The Great Deep, the channel which separates Thorney Island from the mainland - geographically separated from the Army barracks. Due to the marshy terrain, future owners are expected to use it as an agricultural plot rather than any site of development.

It’s currently being used for livestock grazing. The military establishment houses personnel assigned to the 7th Air Defence Group. Its soldiers and aviators have delivered seven operational air defence missions across the globe.

Major investment has been allocated to the barracks under the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Army Programme. Three Single Living Accommodation blocks will be constructed on the site. This will provide 315 en-suite bedspaces - 242 for Junior Ranks, 47 for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs), and 26 for Junior Officers. Ground works are due to commence under the supervision of construction specialists Reds10.

The accommodation blocks will be modular and include photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps, and a SMART energy management system which learns how the building is used so it runs as efficiently as possible. More than 400 car parking spaces will be made to increase capacity at the barracks, alongside 20 electric.

Major General Richard Clements CBE, Director Basing & Infrastructure, previously said: “The investment at Baker Barracks will provide modern, spacious accommodation that will enhance living standards for our people delivering important operational capabilities. These modular buildings deliver outstanding quality and comfort, incorporating soldier feedback into their design alongside sustainable technologies that support both our carbon reduction commitments and cost efficiency objectives.”